Woman, son die in roof collapse in Delhi

New Delhi, Dec 27 A woman and her 3-year-old son were killed and four other children sustained injuries after the roof of their single-storey house in Central Delhi collapsed on Tuesday, police said.

The incident happened near the Chitli Qabar area of Jama Masjid.

The deceased have been identified as Ruksaar and her son, Aliyaar.

According to a senior police official, a call regarding the roof collapse of a house was received at 4.45 a.m. following which a police team rushed to the spot.

"The woman had died on the spot. Her four more children are undergoing treatment at the LNJP hospital," said the official.

More details were awaited.

