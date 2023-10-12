Woman stabbed multiple times with knife by jilted lover in south Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 12 A 23-year-old woman was stabbed multiple times with a knife by a jilted lover in south Delhi, a source said on Thursday, adding that police have apprehended the accused.

The accused was identified as Gaurav Pal (27), a resident of Dundahera in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad.

As per sources, the woman was stabbed with a knife on forehead, head, face, thighs and fingers.

The official said that as per the doctor she is out of danger and minor surgery has been done to repair the artillery which is cut below the jaw.

According to the police, on Thursday at 6:20 a.m, a call from the police control room was received at the Saket police station, reporting that a woman had been stabbed by a man on Lado Sarai Firni Road.

"A police team arrived at the scene where they found the victim, a resident of Lado Sarai. Upon inquiry, it was revealed that the victim and the alleged perpetrator had been in a relationship for the last over two years. Both were working in Lajpat Nagar in the same office during that time," said a senior police official.

However, in recent days, the girl had been ignoring him. On the morning in question, he met her in the Lado Sarai area while she was heading towards a cab that she had already booked. They were conversing as she sat in the cab.

"The man tried to talk to the girl but she refused and even slapped him four to five times. He tried to take her phone but she shouted "Chor Chor". Then when they both sat in the cab, again arguments started," said the official.

In the meantime, the accused attacked her with a knife but was subdued by the cab driver.

During the initial probe, it was revealed that he talked to the woman at about 8 p.m, a day before the incident, and she informed him that she was in her office.

"On enquiry, she informed police that she used to leave her house at about 6-6.30 am. She blocked his number last night. So he came at about 5.30 a.m to meet her," the official added.

"As per the accused, there has been a change in the behaviour of the woman since last one month. Though they met 10 to 12 days ago for the last time," said the official.

"The man brought the knife from home and kept it in his pant's pocket."

"A case under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code is being registered, and the alleged individual, Gaurav, who works in a private company in Gurugram, has been apprehended," the official said.

