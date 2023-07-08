Woman stabbed to death by husband in Delhi

New Delhi [India], July 8 : A woman was allegedly stabbed to death by her husband in Delhi's KNK Marg police station area, police said.

The incident took place on Friday and the injured woman, 28, was admitted to the Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital where she was declared dead.

The police said that they received a PCR call regarding the incident at KNK Marg police station. A case has been registered against the accused under FIR No. 286/23 under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code.

The accused, identified as Akbar, aged 30, has been arrested. Further investigation is underway.

Earlier on Sunday, the Delhi Police arrested four persons in connection with a case where a youth was stabbed to death in Delhi's Ranjit Nagar area.

According to the police statement, the accused admitted to the crime during the interrogation. The police further said that the deceased 20-year-old, identified as Abhishek, was known to one of the accused Pramod.

The murder was a result of a heated argument that broke out over Rs 300, while the five of them were playing cards, the Delhi Police said.

The Delhi police received information that a person was stabbed at Sangam Colony, Pandav Nagar upon which the police team reached the spot. The injured was then taken to a nearby hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

