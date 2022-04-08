Woman stabbed to death by son in Gurugram

Gurugram, April 8 In a gruesome incident, a son brutally murdered his mother over a suspected property dispute in Gurugram's Shivpuri area, police said on Friday.

The incident happened around 8.30 p.m. on Thursday, police said.

The accused Manish Bhandari stabbed his 66-year-old mother Veena Kumari on the neck and chest several times with a sharp-edged weapon, leaving her seriously injured. She was rushed to the civil hospital, where she was declared dead by the doctors.

The complainant's husband Ranbeer Bhandari, a retired railway official, stated in his police complaint that his son is a B.Tech and used to work in a leading private firm. He was living separately from his wife since December 2018 and also left his parental home in September 2021 and was residing in the Shivpuri area.

"On Thursday around 8.30 p.m. my wife was returning from Manish's house after giving him dinner and when she reached near Shiv Vatika, I noticed that she was talking with Manish and asked me to return home. After that I returned to my house and later I heard screaming and when I reached the spot, Veena was lying on the spot in a pool of blood. Manish then fled from there," the complainant told the police.

However, police suspected that the depressed son quarrelled with his mother over the property. The quarrel escalated to such an extent that the son stabbed his mother to death.

On the complaint of the deceased's husband, the New Colony police station registered a murder case against the accused who is yet to be arrested.

