Woman strangled to death by robbers in Lucknow

Lucknow, July 6 A 60-year-old woman was allegedly strangled by robbers inside her house in Lucknow.

“The deceased was identified as Nafeesa Fatima, who used to live with her husband as their children lived abroad. The incident happened late on Wednesday afternoon at FM apartment in Ghazipur area, when her husband was out and she was alone in the house,” Qasim Abidi, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) (North), said.

Three robbers entered the house with the intention of stealing.

However, when the victim offered resistance, the accused strangled her, looted the house and escaped.

According to relatives, the deceased’s husband, Wasim, is a contractor, who had gone out for work at the time of the incident.

The family said that the woman had been ill for a long time and they had come to collect a blood sample of the woman, when they found her lying unconscious on the floor and the house ransacked.

The police were informed while the woman was rushed to the Lohia Hospital.

“As soon as the information was received, police reached the spot. The woman was unconscious when she was taken to Lohia Hospital where she was declared dead,” informed DCP.

“It seems that the robbers entered the house after ringing the doorbell as through CCTV it does not look like a forced entry. Our field unit team and electronic unit are working on the matter,” he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor