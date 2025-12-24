Woman techie among three arrested for drug peddling in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Dec 24 A woman techie is among three drug peddlers arrested by Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing (H-NEW).

In a joint operation with Chikkadpally police, H-NEW arrested a local drug peddler, two drug sub-peddlers, all hailing from Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh and a consumer.

The police seized OG (Hydroponic Ganja) WG (22) grams, MDMA (5) Grams, Ecstasy Pills (5.57 grams), LSD Blots (6), mobile phones (4) and Rs 50,000 cash.

Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Task Force/ HNEW, said the accused operated an organised drug peddling network sourcing contraband drugs like OG, MDMA, LSD blots, and ecstasy through absconding suppliers and later via Dark Web platforms.

Payments were routed through cryptocurrency wallets by converting INR to USDT, masking financial trails. Drugs were transported using courier services and local delivery through trusted sub-peddlers.

Ummidi Immanuel, 25, who is an event manager, is the main accused. Initially a drug consumer, he gradually became a local drug peddler involved in multiple NDPS and criminal cases across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Susmitha Devi alias Lilly, a software employee with a company in Hyderabad and live-in partner of Immanuel, was acting as a sub-peddler.

According to police, Devi actively assisted him in the illegal trade, managing online financial transactions and receiving drug sale proceeds directly into her bank account.

In the absence of Immanuel, she independently handled drug peddling operations as per his directions.

She sold contraband drugs such as OG, MDMA, LSD blots, and ecstasy pills across Hyderabad through transporter and sub-peddler G. Sai Kumar. The illegal earnings were used to maintain a lavish lifestyle and meet expensive personal expenditures, police said.

Talabattula Taraka Laxmikanth Ayyappa, 24, a private employee, has been arrested for consuming drugs.

In recent times, even well-educated and gainfully employed youth have fallen victim to drug abuse, which in several cases has led them to transform into drug peddlers.

The increasing prevalence of substance addiction among young people is a serious concern, resulting in devastating consequences not only for individuals but also for their families and society at large, the DCP said.

