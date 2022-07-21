Woman who accused Rajasthan Minister's son of rape moves Delhi HC, challenges bail granted to him

A woman who accused the son of a Rajasthan Minister of allegedly raping her multiple times approached the Delhi High Court on Thursday seeking cancellation of anticipatory bail granted to him by the Tis Hazari Court of Delhi.

The bench of Justice Yogesh Khanna issued notice to the States (NCT Delhi) and accused Rohit Joshi in the matter and sought a response from them. The next date of hearing in the matter is August 23, 2022.

Advocate Amit Sahni, Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) appeared for the state in the matter. A petition was filed through Advocates Monish Panda and Abhishek Pati for the woman petitioner.

The plea stated that the order passed by the trial court failed to consider the material aspects and settled principles of law while granting anticipatory bail to Rohit Joshi, son of a Rajasthan Minister.

It also stated that the trial court failed to consider the nature and gravity of the accusation, the severity of the punishment in the event of conviction, the danger of the accused absconding or fleeing, if released on bail, character, behaviour, means, position and standing of the accused; likelihood of the offence being repeated; reasonable apprehension of the witnesses being influenced; and danger of justice being thwarted by grant of bail and adhered to the merits of the case while passing the impugned order, said the petition moved by the woman in Delhi High Court.

The accused is the son of a sitting minister of the Rajasthan legislative assembly and is a highly influential person who has the capacity to create hindrance in the investigative process and coerce and intimidate the petitioner/witnesses. However, all these material aspects were ignored while granting bail to the accused, said the petition.

The petitioner alleged that the accused after being enlarged on anticipatory bail had made constant endeavours to threaten and browbeat her in order to pressurise her to take back the complaint dated 07.05.2022 made by her against the respondent.

Moreover, on June 11, the accused/respondent sent his goons who threw chemicals on the complainant's face and warned her that "Tu manegi nahi na case wapis le, Yah to bas trailer hai" (Threatened her to withdraw the case) and fled from the scene of the crime, mentioned the plea.

According to the petitioner, last year she had gone to Sawai Madhopur along with the accused and his friends, where the accused gave her juice laced with sedatives and raped her while she was unconscious.

She was also threatened and blackmailed by the accused to have a sexual relationship with him under the pretext of leaking nude photographs and videos into the public domain. He also assured her he loved her and wants to marry her, stated the plea moved by the woman in Delhi High Court.

( With inputs from ANI )

