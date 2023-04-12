Woman's body found in plastic bag in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, April 12 The body of an unidentified woman was found in a plastic bag in the Tukkuguda area on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Wednesday.

The body was found under the limits of Pahadi Shareef Police Station of Rachakonda Police Commissionerate.

Police suspect the woman was murdered after rape about three days ago.

Some locals informed police about a suspected plastic bag lying on Tukkuguda-Srisailam highway. Police rushed there and opened the bag to find a woman's body inside.

Police suspect that the woman was raped and strangulated to death. The body was later shifted for autopsy.

Inspector Kashi Vishwanath said they have taken up the investigation after registering a case.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor