Woman's body, with wrist severed, found near Greater Noida apartments

Noida, July 13 A woman, appearing to be in her mid-30s, was found dead near a residential complex in the Greater Noida area, police said on Wednesday.

According to a police official, the body was found near AWHO apartments in Greater Noida on Tuesday.

"Prima facie it looks like a case of suicide, however, it can be only confirmed after the post-mortem examinations," the official said, adding the woman is yet to be identified.

The deceased woman was having injury marks on her body.

"Apart from an injury on her head, her wrist was also severed," said the official.

The police said that they have begun probing the matter and have sent the body for post-mortem examination.

