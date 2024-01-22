Women again outnumber male voters on Manipur electoral rolls

Imphal, Jan 22 Once again, women voters have outnumbered male voters on the electoral rolls in the northeastern state of Manipur, an official said on Monday.

As per the final electoral rolls published on Monday, at 10,46,706, women have outnumbered male voters' count of 9,79,678.

The final electoral rolls were published after a three-and-a-half month-long special summary revision of voters' list with reference to January 1 as the qualifying date for inclusion of names.

Of 16 districts, in three districts -- Senapati, Jiribam and Pherzawl -- the numbers of male voters were higher than their female counterparts.

Manipur Chief Electoral Officer Pradeep Kumar Jha said that as per the final electoral rolls, gender ratio stands at 1,068 as compared to 1,066 in draft electoral rolls published on October 27 last year.

He said that the elector-population ratio was recorded at 55.54 per cent as compared to 55.04 per cent in the draft rolls.

The total number of electors as per final electoral rolls is 20,26,623 showing a net increase of 18,191 electors from the draft electoral rolls, the CEO said.

In all, 34,700 voters including 15,596 male, 19,095 female and nine third genders were included afresh in the final electoral rolls, while names of 16,509 electors, including 5,280 expired electors have been deleted from the list.

Jha said that special drives were undertaken to facilitate internally displaced people to enroll their names in the electoral rolls.

Special campaigns were conducted in relief camps to facilitate enrollment of the eligible voters and make the people aware of the importance of voting, he added.

Around 50,000 people including women and children are staying in the relief camps in different districts following the chaos and disorder in the state due to the ethnic violence that first broke out on May 3 last year.

Stating that in order to enroll more young voters in the electoral rolls, intensive activities were undertaken in educational institutions, universities and colleges during the revision period, the CEO said that electoral literacy clubs were also activated, special camps were organised in the educational institutions to create awareness and facilitate registration of prospective voters on the electoral rolls.

