Women in Coimbatore heap praises on 10 years of Modi govt

Chennai, March 19 The women in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore where Prime Minister Narendra Modi accompanied by State BJP President K. Annamalai held a roadshow on Monday praised the 10 years of the NDA government since it came to power in 2014.

Kousalya Parameswaran from Vadivel in Coimbatore told IANS: "Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power in 2014. Our neighbouring countries like China and Pakistan are fearful of India now and won't come near us."

She also said, "Other than this Modiji has implemented several welfare schemes like Ujjwala scheme, Mudra loan schemes for enterprenuers, among others. People from Tamil Nadu have taken Mudra loans in large numbers."

Kausalya added, "The fishermen community of Rameswaram are really happy with various schemes for the community initiated by Modiji and added that during previous Congress governments life was quite difficult for them."

She also said that it was only during Modiji's term as the Prime Minister that people of the country were living peacefully.and added that she and people known to her want Prime Minister Modi to come back to power for the third time.

Another woman, Niveditha from Thodiyur in Coimbatore said that Prime Minister has launched several schemes for the people of the country. Many schemes, including Ayushman Bharat, infrastructure schemes and Sukanya Samridha Yojana were intiated for the development of people.

Preetha Lakshmi from Coimbatore said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has changed the political narrative of the country since the past ten years since he came to power.

She added, "Has anyone expected that the 33 per cent women reservation would be implemented, but he did it boldly. Article 370 was abolished by him. Ram Lalla's temple at Ayodhya came up just because of him. For the past 500 years, it could not be done but PM Narendra Modi shifted the narrative and opened a new nationalistic discourse."

She also added that people of the country were now becoming used to 'Achhe Din' because of our beloved Prime Minister.

Preetha said, "Certain people are criticising that Modiji does not have a family. I vouch that we are his family. We all consider him as our own family. Modiji must come back to power for taking forward his welfare schemes for the all-round development of this great nation."

R. Soumya from Karur in Tamil Nadu said that it was an overwhelming experience in attending the roadshow of Prime Minister Modi.

He is a great leader and seeing him directly during the roadshow was a great experience, she added.

Soumya also said, "So we want Modiji to come back to lead the country and do lot of good things to the people of this great nation."

