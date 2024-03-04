Women in Himachal Pradesh Aged 18-60 to Receive ₹1,500 Monthly Support from Government

The Indira Gandhi Pyari Behna scheme sounds like a significant initiative to support women in Himachal Pradesh. Providing Rs 1,500 per month could greatly benefit women, especially those facing financial challenges. It's always heartening to see governments take steps to empower women and address gender disparities. This kind of support can contribute to improving the overall well-being and economic independence of women in the state.

#WATCH | Shimla | Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu says, "...We are starting Indira Gandhi Pyari Behna Sukh Samman Nidhi Yojana today. All girls above 18 years of age will get Rs 18,000 per annum. This was an ambitious scheme and I am happy that we closed the doors to… pic.twitter.com/xB36lCUNBy — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2024

The announcement of providing financial assistance was one of the poll promises that the grand old party made during its election campaign in the hilly state. Similar to Himachal Pradesh's decision, Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government on Monday in its Budget announced another populist measure to transfer Rs 1000 per month to every woman above 18 years of age under 'Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana for the financial year 2024-25.The political crisis arose in Himachal Pradesh during the recently held polling for the Rajya Sabha elections as nine MLAs, including six Congress rebels and three independents, voted in favour of BJP candidate Harsh Mahajan.

CM Sukhu who has been reiterating for the past few days that the government is stable and would complete its five-year-term, on Monday refused to comment on his regime's stability. When asked the opposition leaders are saying that this government is unstable and will fall soon, Siddhu attempted to divert from the question and told the media to ask this to the BJP leaders.