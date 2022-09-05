Women set up open library under trees to attract new generations into reading in Assam

In a unique initiative, a group of women of Assam's Jorhat district has set up an open library under trees to attract new generations to reading books.

The open library under trees has been set up on the campus of Mariani Girls High School in the Jorhat district.

In today's modern and digital age, mobile phones and computers have become an essential part of people's life. However, it has gradually mechanized people's way of life.

Nowadays, people prefer the Internet and Google to learn any small subject rather than books. As a result, students like to search for any subject available in books on the Internet nowadays.

There is a greater disinterest in books among the students than ever before.

Dipole Poddar, who is part of the group, said their main aim was to reduce the gap between the students and the library.

"Nowadays students prefer to use the Internet, Google to find out any solution. And the students have also gone far away from the environment. So we are trying to connect our children with the environment by setting up this open library under trees or garden library," Dipila Poddar said.

The school Authority and locals have appreciated the unique initiative taken by the women's group.

( With inputs from ANI )

