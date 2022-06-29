Women stripped, assaulted for not repaying loan, K'taka police lodge complaint after 2 days

Bengaluru, June 29 In a shocking incident, two sisters were stripped and assaulted at their residence in the limits of Sarjapur police station on the outskirts of Bengaluru. More shockingly, it is alleged that the police refused to lodge a complaint for two days. It was only after public outrage that the complaint was lodged.

The police on Wednesday arrested accused persons Ramakrishna Reddy and Sunil Kumar for the assault.

The incident took place in Doddabommasandra in Anekal taluk. The complaint was lodged against Ramakrishna Reddy and Sunil Kumar and Indramma. The third accused is yet to be arrested.

According to the complaint, one of the victims had taken a loan of Rs 1 lakh at an exorbitant 30 per cent interest for the education of her children from Ramakrishna Reddy, a resident of Neriga village near Doddabommasandra.

However, she was asked to repay the entire loan amount at once. The villagers had brokered an agreement that once they sell their land, the victim would repay the loan amount.

Despite this, the accused barged into their residence and assaulted and stripped the victims. They had approached Sarjapur police station in connection with the incident. However, it is alleged that Inspector Raghavendra Imbrapur refused to lodge the complaint.

The inspector had asked the victims to negotiate with the accused for a settlement. Meanwhile, the assault videos went viral on social media creating public outrage against the police and the accused persons.

The cops finally called the victims to the police station and lodged a complaint on Tuesday night.

