Won’t allow thieves to have a sound sleep, will empty their coffers: PM Modi in Jharkhand

New Delhi, May 14 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the ‘looters’ of public wealth will have a tough time and his government in the third term will not only deprive them of a sound sleep but also empty their coffers.

PM Modi’s stern message for ‘looters and plunderers’ came at a public rally in Jharkhand’s Koderma and was directed at the rampant corruption under the INDIA alliance government in the state.

Notably, a mountain of cash, amounting to Rs 35 crores was recovered during ED raids from the servant of the personal secretary of Jharkhand Congress minister Alamgir Alam.

“I will not let the thieves sleep peacefully. I will take away their sleep and also empty their coffers. You are the owner of this money. No one can steal or loot it. Our govt is taking strict action against them,” said PM Modi at the public rally and added that his political rivals are peeved over him because of this.

“It’s because of our government’s zero-tolerance on corruption, INDI alliance is hurling abuses at me,” he said.

He held the ‘Shahi Parivaar’ responsible for criminals and ruffians ‘gaining ground’ in the state and exploiting people for their personal prosperity.

“I had said from the Red Fort, I will spend my life to free the country from corruption, nepotism and appeasement. The INDI alliance of JMM-Congress-Left is the biggest model of all these evils,” the Prime Minister pointed out.

Notably, PM Modi was addressing the public rally in Jharkhand, hours after filing the nomination from the Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency in UP.

Addressing the huge gathering, PM Modi listed out many milestones of his government and explained how the Centre’s welfare policies were benefitting the people.

“Rs 5 lakh free medical treatment is our guarantee for all. Our government has built 4 crore houses for the poor and marginalized, after returning to power, we will ensure that others also get this benefit. In Koderma alone, 1.25 like puccas houses have been built,” he informed, drawing applause from the gathering.

“In the third term, free ration for 80 crore people will continue for another five years while farmers will continue to get the benefits under Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana,” he added.

He also slammed the ruling dispensation in Jharkhand and said that despite the state being a powerhouse of mining resources, the locals haven’t benefitted from it.

“Our govt framed a policy which mandated that the region with mining resources will be entitled to a share in its earnings. It’s because of this policy, Jharkhand has got Rs 12,000 crore till date,” the Prime Minister pointed out.

PM Modi also took the Opposition to task over calls for vote jihad, by a Samajwadi Party leader, and their opposition to Ram Temple.

He said that Ram Lalla has found his right place in Ayodhya after 500 years but this hasn’t made these people happy.

“Some are saying that Congress wants to revoke the Supreme Court’s order on Ram Mandir while some claim that it wants to send Ram Lalla back in the tent. Will you allow it to happen?,” asked PM Modi, evoking loud voices of support from the crowd.

He also said that the JMM-Congress regime has neglected people and their problems for a long and they must be ‘taught a lesson’ by the public in these elections.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor