"Won't compete under Brij Bhushan Loyalist" , Sakshi Malik announces shock retirement

BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's loyalist Sanjay Singh being elected as the Vice President of UP's Wrestling Association, discontent arose among members of the wrestling community. Olympic medalist Sakshi Malik conveyed her disappointment through a press conference and announced her retirement.

In press conference she said that "We gathered a lot of courage for this fight against the WFI President (Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh). But today, his right hand (referring to Sanjay Singh) has been elected as the new WFI President. We had demanded a woman be made the president, but that has not been fulfilled," Wrestler Sangeeta Phogat said, " "It's unfortunate that such people are getting elected to such positions in the country. Now, girls will be harassed again. It's sad that even after fighting against it, we couldn't bring any changes. I don't know how to get justice in our own country," says wrestler on Sanjay Singh, a Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh loyalist, being elected as the WFI President.

VIDEO | "We gathered a lot of courage for this fight against the WFI President (Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh). But today, his right hand (referring to Sanjay Singh) has been elected as the new WFI President. We had demanded a woman be made the president, but that has not been… pic.twitter.com/UMwOMRnnNI — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 21, 2023

Sangeeta Phogat conveyed her disappointment by stating "It's unfortunate that such people are getting elected to such positions in the country. Now, girls will be harassed again. It's sad that even after fighting against it, we couldn't bring any changes. I don't know how to get justice in our own country."

VIDEO | "It's unfortunate that such people are getting elected to such positions in the country. Now, girls will be harassed again. It's sad that even after fighting against it, we couldn't bring any changes. I don't know how to get justice in our own country," says wrestler… pic.twitter.com/Q4OpTTsWGI — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 21, 2023

In January 2023, Indian wrestlers-initiated protests, demanding an investigation into allegations of sexual harassment involving female wrestlers by BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh during his presidency at the Wrestling Federation of India. Despite these allegations, Brij Bhushan Singh's ally, Sanjay Singh, secured victory as the Vice President of UP's Wrestling Association. Singh, representing one faction, clinched a decisive win with 40 votes, overshadowing his opponent, Anita Sheoran, who managed only seven votes. The election outcome was widely anticipated, as the opposing faction lacked the necessary numerical support for a competitive challenge.