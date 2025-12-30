Won't compromise with Nehru-Gandhi ideology till last breath: Ex-MP CM Digvijaya Singh

Bhopal/New Delhi, Dec 30 Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh, while responding to the political outrage following his comments on praising the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) through a social media post, said on Tuesday that he would never compromise with the Congress ideology till he remains in politics.

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Singh said that he has followed the Nehru-Gandhi ideology throughout his life and will never compromise with it till he is alive.

He added that he will never stand against the Nehru-Gandhi family.

"Digvijaya Singh will never compromise with three things. One that, I will stand with Nehru Gandhi family, its ideology and will fight for social harmony till my last breath," the veteran Congress leader said.

He had released a social media post last week ahead of a Congress Working Committee meeting in Delhi, praising the organisational strength of the RSS-BJP ecosystem which has sparked debate with speculations doing the rounds, including his political future.

Singh had shared an old photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with veteran BJP leader L.K. Advani and in a post on X said, "I found this picture. It is very impressive. How a grassroots RSS volunteer and a Jan Sangh and BJP worker, sitting on the floor at the feet of leaders, became the Chief Minister of a state and the Prime Minister of the country. This is the power of organisation. Jai Siya Ram."

The social media post sparked criticism from within the Congress.

Congress leader Pawan Khera responded sharply, saying that Mahatma Gandhi's organisation did not need lessons from Godse's organisation.

Following the backlash over his X post, Digvijaya Singh had clarified that he strongly opposes the ideology of the RSS and Prime Minister Modi, and that his remarks were limited to acknowledging organisational discipline, not political beliefs.

Earlier on Monday, veteran BJP leader and former Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra, who often attacks Digvijaya Singh, said that he was surprised to hear RSS-BJP's praise from the latter.

"Digvijaya Singh might be putting pressure on Congress high command to secure another term for the Rajya Sabha like he had done in 2020. Digvijaya's pressure had created a turmoil in previous Congress-led government in Madhya Pradesh," Mishra said, indirectly referring to the collapse of Kamal Nath-led Congress government in Madhya Pradesh in 2020.

