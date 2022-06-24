Wooden ramp to be built for people with disabilities at Marina beach

By IANS | Published: June 24, 2022 02:27 PM 2022-06-24T14:27:03+5:30 2022-06-24T14:40:22+5:30

Chennai, June 24 The famous Marina beach in Chennai will soon have a wooden ramp, much to the ...

Wooden ramp to be built for people with disabilities at Marina beach | Wooden ramp to be built for people with disabilities at Marina beach

Wooden ramp to be built for people with disabilities at Marina beach

Next

Chennai, June 24 The famous Marina beach in Chennai will soon have a wooden ramp, much to the delight of People with disabilities (PwD), and also to social activists who were at the forefront in campaigning for the pathway for differently-abled people.

The ramp will come up opposite the Vivekananda house in Marina beach at a cost of Rs 2.5 crore, sources in Greater Chennai corporation told . The work will be completed in one month period.

The Marina beach will have beach-view chairs, better drinking water facilities, accessible toilets, and other amenities, officials of the Greater Chennai Corporation told .

The Chennai corporation had earlier finalised to set up a ramp in Marina beach six years before but the clearances to be obtained from various departments led to the delay in implementing the project.

A temporary wooden ramp was installed at the beach leading to the sea to mark the International Day of the PwD on December 3, 2021.

G.S. Karthikeyan, a social activist working for the welfare of the PwD welcomed the decision of the Greater Chennai Corporation, to build a ramp.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : Greater chennai corporation Greater chennai corporation