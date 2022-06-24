Wooden ramp to be built for people with disabilities at Marina beach
By IANS | Published: June 24, 2022 02:27 PM 2022-06-24T14:27:03+5:30 2022-06-24T14:40:22+5:30
Chennai, June 24 The famous Marina beach in Chennai will soon have a wooden ramp, much to the ...
Chennai, June 24 The famous Marina beach in Chennai will soon have a wooden ramp, much to the delight of People with disabilities (PwD), and also to social activists who were at the forefront in campaigning for the pathway for differently-abled people.
The ramp will come up opposite the Vivekananda house in Marina beach at a cost of Rs 2.5 crore, sources in Greater Chennai corporation told . The work will be completed in one month period.
The Marina beach will have beach-view chairs, better drinking water facilities, accessible toilets, and other amenities, officials of the Greater Chennai Corporation told .
The Chennai corporation had earlier finalised to set up a ramp in Marina beach six years before but the clearances to be obtained from various departments led to the delay in implementing the project.
A temporary wooden ramp was installed at the beach leading to the sea to mark the International Day of the PwD on December 3, 2021.
G.S. Karthikeyan, a social activist working for the welfare of the PwD welcomed the decision of the Greater Chennai Corporation, to build a ramp.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app