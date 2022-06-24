Wooden ramp to be built for people with disabilities at Marina beach

Chennai, June 24 The famous Marina beach in Chennai will soon have a wooden ramp, much to the delight of People with disabilities (PwD), and also to social activists who were at the forefront in campaigning for the pathway for differently-abled people.

The ramp will come up opposite the Vivekananda house in Marina beach at a cost of Rs 2.5 crore, sources in Greater Chennai corporation told . The work will be completed in one month period.

The Marina beach will have beach-view chairs, better drinking water facilities, accessible toilets, and other amenities, officials of the Greater Chennai Corporation told .

The Chennai corporation had earlier finalised to set up a ramp in Marina beach six years before but the clearances to be obtained from various departments led to the delay in implementing the project.

A temporary wooden ramp was installed at the beach leading to the sea to mark the International Day of the PwD on December 3, 2021.

G.S. Karthikeyan, a social activist working for the welfare of the PwD welcomed the decision of the Greater Chennai Corporation, to build a ramp.

