Work in secular manner towards ensuring justice for those deprived of social justice: Karnataka CM tells bureaucrats

Bengaluru, Jan 1 "While providing basic facilities to the people, officials must respond in a secular and humane manner," Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah told bureaucrats on Thursday. He urged everyone to work towards ensuring justice for those deprived of social justice.

He was speaking at a meeting after extending New Year greetings to all senior government officials.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday instructed officials to ensure that government services required by the people are delivered without delay and to respond to the public in a secular and humane manner.

Opposition parties criticise for the sake of criticism, he said, adding that in a democratic system, priority must be given to responding to the joys and sorrows of the people. Recalling Dr B.R. Ambedkar’s views, Siddaramaiah said political freedom alone is not sufficient, and that true meaning to democracy comes only with social and economic freedom.

Ensuring equal opportunity for all and decentralisation of power, as enshrined in the Constitution, is the responsibility of the government, he said.

“Our goal is to build an egalitarian society and ensure justice for all sections of the state. Government services required by the people must be delivered without delay. Following a policy of delay is also a form of crime,” he said.

The Chief Minister said the New Year should be approached with renewed enthusiasm in serving the people.

"Officials may serve for 30–40 years, while we are in office for five years. People across the state, including in Bengaluru, welcomed the New Year with celebrations. Police officers and personnel worked tirelessly to ensure that no untoward incidents occurred during the celebrations. I congratulate the department for discharging its duties efficiently,” he said.

Exchanging greetings on the first day of the New Year is a tradition, he said.

“Although Ugadi marks the New Year in the Hindu calendar, the New Year that begins today as per the English calendar is celebrated across the world. I wish that 2026 brings prosperity to the state and peace and happiness to its people, and that there is joy on the faces of the poor and farmers,” the Chief Minister said.

Good rainfall helps resolve many problems, he said, adding that while the state received good rainfall in 2025, crop damage also occurred. Crop loss was reported over 12 lakh hectares, and providing compensation to affected farmers is the responsibility of the government. The Centre provides compensation through the NDRF, while the state does so through the SDRF, he added.

“Providing higher compensation to farmers and responding to their difficulties is our duty. The role of officials is crucial in addressing the hardships faced by farmers and the public,” he said.

In 2025, compensation of Rs 8,500 per hectare was provided for crop damage due to drought and irrigation-related issues, which has given farmers some relief, he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor