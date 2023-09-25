Work independently, don't care what others say: Bengal Governor’s message to V-Cs

Kolkata, Sep 25 A fresh political slugfest has erupted between the Raj Bhavan and the state secretariat in West Bengal over Governor C.V. Ananda Bose's advice to interim vice-chancellors of state universities before leaving for an 11-day overseas tour on Monday.

During a virtual meeting with the vice-chancellors on Sunday night, the Governor asked them to act independently without giving importance to what others say.

Although the Governor did not specify whom he meant by "others", the apparent hint was towards the state government, especially the state education department, with whom the Raj Bhavan has been at loggerheads over the affairs of the state universities.

It is learnt that during the meeting, the Governor, who by virtue of his chair, is also the chancellor of state universities, focused on three things the vice chancellors should ensure at any cost.

These three focus areas are proper setting up and functioning of the anti-ragging cells in each of these universities, transparent admission process and finally timely examination and publication of results.

The Governor reportedly told the vice-chancellors that henceforth he will himself monitor whether the anti-ragging cells in these state universities are functioning or not. He also assured that he will personally take initiative in ensuring academic tie-ups of the state universities with different reputed foreign universities.

He also emphasised on focusing on imparting learning in the mother-language as far as possible. Trinamool Congress has taken a jibe towards the Governor over his message to the interim vice chancellors of these state universities. "It is the Governor and the Governor only who is responsible for creating an air of anarchy in the state universities," said Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha member.

According to the state education minister, Bratya Basu, universities can function properly if there is coordination between Raj Bhavan and the state education department. But, he added, the Governor is taking his own independent decision without caring for this coordination aspect.

