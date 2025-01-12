Work-Life Imbalance: Indian CEOs Draw Huge Salaries Amid 90-Hour Workweek Controversy

Work-life balance in India has become increasingly difficult, especially for employees working in major tech companies like Wipro, Ola, and Zerodha. Despite the struggles faced by employees, several CEOs of these companies have publicly encouraged long working hours, with some advocating for 90-hour workweeks.

Post-COVID-19, the work-from-home culture brought significant relief to some employees, helping them avoid daily commutes and early morning routines. However, middle-level employees have faced increased pressure, as leaders and bosses now expect extra working hours.

Recently, Larsen & Toubro (L&T) CEO S.N. Subrahmanyan faced heavy criticism for suggesting that employees should work 90 hours a week, including weekends. Ironically, Subrahmanyan revealed that his total remuneration for 2023-24 was an eye-popping Rs 51 crore.

Here’s a look at some of the highest-paid Indian CEOs in 2023-24, as reported by Scoopwhoop:

Ravi Kumar Singisetti

CEO of Cognizant, Ravi Kumar Singisetti, was among the highest-paid Indian CEOs. His total compensation for FY23 amounted to Rs 186 crore, which included a one-time stock reward worth $20.25 million (approximately Rs 169 crore).

Thierry Delaporte

Former Wipro CEO Thierry Delaporte earned Rs 82.4 crore in 2023-24. He was succeeded by Srinivas Pallia as CEO and Managing Director in April 2023.

Nikhil Kamath

Nikhil Kamath, founder and CEO of Zerodha and Rainmatter, earned Rs 72 crore during FY23-24. Kamath, known for hosting global celebrities and entrepreneurs on his podcast, recently featured Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Sandeep Kalra

Persistent Systems CEO and Executive Director Sandeep Kalra earned Rs 61.7 crore last financial year, marking a 31% increase from Rs 46.9 crore in FY22-23.

Nitin Rakesh

The CEO and Director of Mphasis earned Rs 59.2 crore in FY23. Nitin Rakesh, an Indian-American businessman, has led the company since 2017.

Salil Parekh

Infosys CEO Salil Parekh earned Rs 56 crore in FY23. This was a significant drop from Rs 71 crore in FY22, according to reports.

S.N. Subrahmanyan

The L&T CEO, whose 90-hour workweek statement sparked outrage, earned Rs 51 crore in FY24. Interestingly, reports suggest he earned Rs 61.27 crore in the previous fiscal year, FY23.