Working for welfare of poor is true service to God: Rajasthan Governor

Jaipur, Jan 12 Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde on Monday said that everyone should draw inspiration from the life of Swami Vivekananda and imbibe the values he propagated, asserting that working for the welfare of the poor and the weak is the highest form of service to God.

He said Swami Vivekananda’s teachings remain highly relevant even today, as he inspired people to move forward with determination and fearlessness, stressing that success is certain when goals are pursued with courage and dedication.

The Governor was addressing the Seva Sangam programme organised by Bharat Vikas Parishad, Kota Mahanagar, on the 163rd birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda at the Shiv Jyoti Convent School auditorium here.

He said Swami Vivekananda urged the youth to believe that any goal in life can be achieved through self-confidence.

Bagde also emphasised that the true purpose of education is not merely the acquisition of information, but the development of character along with courage, compassion and concentration.

He said positive thinking is essential in life as thoughts shape one’s future.

The Governor said Swami Vivekananda taught that words should be so positive that they do not hurt anyone’s feelings, and also propagated the ideal of universal brotherhood.

Referring to Vivekananda’s historic address at the Parliament of World Religions in Chicago in 1893, Bagde said he presented India’s culture, spirituality and glorious traditions to the world, giving a message of universal tolerance and harmony and calling for the elimination of ill-will among human beings.

The Governor said India would become the world’s leading nation on the strength of the intellectual and physical capabilities of its people.

He appealed to everyone to work with the shared goal of enhancing the nation’s prestige on the global stage and to continue striving until the goal is achieved.

On this occasion, Bagde also honoured 31 organisations from Kota for their outstanding contributions to social service.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor