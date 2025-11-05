‘World is watching’: Aaditya Thackeray on Rahul Gandhi’s second ‘vote theft’ presser

Mumbai, Nov 5 Shiv Sena UBT leader Aaditya Thackeray said on Wednesday that the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, has clearly proved that the Haryana election was stolen from the Congress, asserting that the ‘world is watching’ how the elections are being stolen in India.

“Once again, @RahulGandhi has exposed the @ECISVEEP’s fraud today that helps the BJP to capture States via vote theft. The world is watching how our elections aren’t free and fair anymore… with proof! One may agree or disagree with Rahul Gandhi, or the @INCIndia or the INDIA alliance, but this is not about politics and ideologies,” he wrote on X.

The Thackeray scion added that the presentation on “vote chori” is worth a watch for every Indian, regardless of political views.

“This is about the VALUE of YOUR vote, which turns to ZERO because the Election Commission of India allows 1 political party to ensure fraudulent/ fake voters to be in the list,” he wrote.

Aaditya Thackeray said that in the last few years, the Election Commission of India has turned India’s bustling democracy, which was the largest in the world, into the largest fraudulent exercise to prevent free and fair elections.

“Whoever may win or lose an election, every Indian has the right to an equal value of vote! Just a few days ago, we exposed voter fraud in Worli and in other constituencies of Maharashtra,” he said.

Aaditya Thackeray also pointed out that Shiv Sena (UBT) held a huge protest against voter fraud, adding that the Election Commission refuses to act.

“What Rahul Gandhi has clearly proved is that the Haryana election was stolen, by adding fraudulent voters and not giving a fair voice and vote to the real people in Haryana,” he said.

He further emphasised that this fight is for a free and fair election in India and across India.

“This fight is for democracy and our Constitution! Vote Chor, Gaddi Chodh!” Aaditya Thackeray said.

He said that last week, when he exposed the “vote chori” with proof and data, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis criticised him and called him names.

“Today, 1 faction in the BJP spoke about double voters. As they have no achievement to show in their 11 years of regime, they indulge in Hindu- Muslim. But more than anything, it brings forward the fight between the two factions of the BJP,” he said.

Earlier, the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, launched a fresh attack on the BJP and the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday, alleging large-scale electoral malpractices in the Haryana Assembly elections.

LoP Rahul Gandhi, addressing a press meet at the party headquarters here, claimed that a Brazilian model cast her vote with different names in the Haryana elections in as many as 10 booths and added that it was a ‘centralised’ operation to alter the electoral outcome and prevent the ‘favourite’ Congress party from winning the state polls.

Displaying a picture of a Brazilian model, he claimed, “She voted 22 times in Haryana from 10 different booths with multiple names like Seema, Sweety, Rashmi, Saraswati. She is not a resident of Haryana; she is a model from Brazil. And she is not alone in this. This shows it's a centralised operation from the top.”

In his press conference titled ‘H files’, signalling the much-anticipated hydrogen bomb as claimed by him earlier, the Congress leader said that out of two crore official voters in Haryana, 25 lakh voters were fake.

