World now listens attentively to what India says as its stature has risen in 9 years: Rajnath Singh

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 18 : Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said that the stature of India in the international forums has risen in the past nine years and the world now listens to it attentively.

Addressing a gathering of successful candidates of the UPSC Civil Services Exam in an event organised in Lucknow today, he stressed that the idea of a developed India is not merely a dream now, but is becoming a reality under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Singh emphasized that now a Superpower like the United States prepares diligently to welcome and host India's Prime Minister, and foreign media talks about the country's success story.

Highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a Developed India by 2047, Singh said that young civil servants have a vital role in building such a nation.

"A huge responsibility is on your shoulders. You are going to serve at a time when the country has entered the Amrit Kaal. When you will be at the end of your term by 2047, the country will be celebrating its 100th year of independence. I would like you to be prepared for the upcoming challenges. Together we can face them and take India on the path of a developed nation," the Defence Minister said.

He exhorted civil servants to earn people's trust in government by living up to their expectations and aspirations, and by proactively engaging with them. He stressed that people's trust in democracy will increase manifold if bureaucrats connect with the public more readily.

Singh underscored that as society is moving forward on the path of progress and prosperity, the feudal system and mentality are diminishing, and in such a situation, living up to the expectations and aspirations of the public is the measure of the capability of bureaucrats and leaders. "There was a time when there used to be a culture of authority in the society, now the culture of justification has overtaken the culture of authority as citizens are becoming educated and more aware with the arrival of new means of communication," he added.

Emphasizing the role of people's representatives in day-to-day governance and democracy, he stressed that civil servants should listen carefully and act on the suggestions made by the public representatives, as in a democracy, the representatives of the people are the representatives of their aspirations.

Defence Minister denounced the culture of undue political interference in the local administration, however, he pitched for guidance from the people's representatives, as they represent the common citizens of the country.

"As people's representatives, they will definitely raise before you the issues related to their constituency. That's why you have to work closely with the people's representatives in your area," he stressed.

Admiring the phenomenal performance of women in civil services exams in recent years, Singh said, "Girls occupying the top three positions, and 14 girls out of the top 25 presents the picture of a new India. Our daughters have brought laurels whenever they got the opportunity."

Mentioning Gandhi's Talisman and the philosophy of trusteeship, he asked young civil servants to think of the last person in society when taking any decision for the welfare of the people.

