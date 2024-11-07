‘World places great hope in US leadership’: Dalai Lama greets Trump on win

Dharamsala, Nov 7 Saying that the world places great hope in the democratic vision and leadership of the U.S. in these times of great uncertainty, Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama on Thursday congratulated Donald Trump on his victory in the Presidential election.

“I have long admired the United States of America as the champion of democracy, freedom and the rule of law,” the Nobel Peace Laureate wrote.

“The world places great hope in the democratic vision and leadership of the USA In these times of great uncertainty and upheaval in several parts of the world, it is my hope that you will provide leadership in bringing about peace and stability.

“The Tibetan people and I have been honoured to have received the support of respective US Presidents and the American people, in our endeavour to protect and preserve our ancient Buddhist culture -- a culture of peace, non-violence and compassion that has the potential to benefit humanity as a whole.”

His Holiness concluded: “I wish you every success in meeting the many challenges that lie ahead in fulfilling the hopes and aspirations of the American people and in contributing to peace in the world.”

After winning the polls, Donald Trump declared, “We made history.”

Donald Trump, who will become the 47th President of the US, won with a clear majority.

At 78, he will be the oldest President to set foot in the White House.

He is also the second President to be elected after being defeated; the last one was Grover Cleveland who won his second term in 1893.

Donald Trump's victory was powered by economic issues, the popular disquiet over the inflation that has sent prices of food soaring by about 25 per cent now compared to when he was defeated in 2020.

The election was a shocking disappointment for Kamala Harris who stepped in to carry the Democratic Party torch three months ago after President Joe Biden dropped out as questions arose over his mental and physical capabilities.

