World seeing India as bright spot amidst global challenges of recession, pandemic: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], April 13 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday asserted that the government is committed to providing the right opportunities for the talent and energy of the youth to achieve the resolutions of a developed India.

Prime Minister distributed about 71,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits in various government departments and orgzations on Thursday.

The new recruits selected from across the country will join various positions/posts under the Government of India. 45 places were connected with the Rozgar Mela during the Prime Minister's address.

Noting that India is one of the fastest growing economies of the world, PM Modi said that the world is seeing India as a bright spot amidst the global challenges of recession and pandemic.

"Today's New India is moving with policies and strategies that have opened the doors for new possibilities," PM said.

He said that after 2014, India adopted a proactive approach as opposed to the reactive stance of the earlier times.

"This has resulted in a situation where this third decade of the 21st century is witnessing opportunities for employment and self-employment that were unimaginable earlier. Youth is finding such sectors which did not even exist ten years ago," the Prime Minister said.

Giving examples of startups and Indian youth's enthusiasm, PM Modi referred to a report that said that startups have created more than 40 lakh direct or indirect jobs. He also mentioned drones and the sports sector as new avenues of employment.

The Prime Minister said "The thinking and approach of Aatmrbhar Bharat Abhiyan go beyond adopting swadeshi and 'vocal for local'. Aatmrbhar Bharat Abhiyan is an 'abhiyan' of creating crores of employment opportunities from villages to cities." He gave examples of indigenously made modern satellites and semi-high-speed trains. He said that more than 30,000 LHB coaches have been manufactured in India in the last 8-9 years. Technology and raw materials for these coaches have created thousands of jobs in India.

PM Modi highlighted that the process for government recruitment is taking place at a fast pace and said "This Rozgar Mela is proof of our commitment towards the youth of the nation."

The Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar was a guest at the Rozgar Mela in Jabalpur, where he said that the work of making the country self-reliant is being done under the leadership of the Prime Minister.

Addressing the gathering at the Mela in Jabalpur, Tomar said that the youth have got government jobs through their hard work, education and dedication and they should do government work with full dedication and transparency, so as to make the right contribution to the country. The feeling among the youth should be that of nation-building apart from their work responsibility.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor