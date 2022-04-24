World will take right direction in cutting emissions: European Commission President

New Delhi, April 24 European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Sunday said that she is deeply convinced that our world will take the right direction in cutting emissions by clean innovative technology, the demand for which will be enormous.

Von Der Leyen, who has been invited to address the inaugural session of this year's Raisina Dialogue on April 25, on the first day of her two day visit, participated in an interaction at 'TERI Gram' at the The Energy and Resources Institute campus, where she stressed on the need to work together towards a green, sustainable and equitable future.

She said youngsters are the advocates to fight climate change, save the planet and develop solutions.

Von Der Leyen also noted that climate change and biodiversity loss are at the top of the political agenda of the European Union and India and the young should raise their voice for climate action.

Young people have fully convinced about the urgency of the climate crisis and they are doing something about it, she said. "From living more sustainable lifestyles to making their voices heard on the streets and advocating for greener policies, young people are at the heart of the solution. So make your voices heard," she added.

In her first visit to India, she will also be meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries.

India and the European Union share a vibrant strategic partnership which has been witnessing strong growth with wider and deeper co-operation in political, trade and commerce, climate and sustainability, digital and technology aspects as well as people to people ties.

