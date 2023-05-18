World's highest Shiva temple, Tungnath, tilting by 5-6 degrees: ASI

Rudraprayag (Uttarakhand), May 18 A recent study conducted by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has found that Rudraprayag's Tungnath temple has tilted slightly.

The report said that the temple has tilted by around five to six degrees, and the idols and smaller structures within the complex have also tilted by 10 degrees which has raised concerns about the existence of the temple.

Located at an altitude of 12,800 feet in the Garhwal Himalayas, the temple is the world's highest Shiva shrine.

Manoj Kumar Saxena, the Superintendent Archaeologist of Dehradun Circle, has expressed grave concerns about the tilting of the temple which may cause problems in the future. Therefore, an inspection of the temple is being done to know the reason for the tilting and damage caused.

The report said that the ASI will find the root cause of the damage in case it can be repaired immediately. Along with this, complete data will be prepared after inspection of the temple premises.

At the same time, the ASI officials are also ascertaining the reasons for the sliding and subsidence of the lower part of the temple which might be the cause of its tilting.

According to Saxena, the damaged foundation stones will be replaced after consulting experts. For now, the agency has fixed glass scales that can measure the movement on the walls of the main temple.

Earlier also a letter was written to the ASI by the Central government to take over the temple. The government is considering it to be declared as a monument of national importance. It has given a two-month period to register any objections.

The Badri Kedar Temple Committee (BKTC) and the local authorities of the temple have raised objections to handing over the Tungnath temple to the ASI.

This temple also comes under Badri Kedar Mandir Committee like the Kedarnath Dham.

Locals only worship in the Tungnath temple. However, priests are not appointed here by the Badri Kedar Temple Committee. Till date, the management of this temple has been under the Badri Kedar Temple Committee and the local authorities.

The Badri Kedar Temple Committee and the rights holders have decided to oppose the declaration of the temple as a national heritage.

Ajendra Ajay, Chairman of the Badri Kedar Temple Committee, said that a notification has been issued by the ASI to take the Tungnath temple under its protection. Along with this, objections have also been sought in the matter.

"In the board meeting, this proposal has been discussed with the officials and the local authorities. If everyone is objecting to handing over the temple to the ASI, then the temple committee will also register an objection."

In Tungnath temple, Lord Shiva is worshiped as the third Kedar out of the Panch Kedars. This temple is a religious place as well as a beautiful tourist attraction where devotees and tourists throng throughout the year.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor