Wrestlers to suspend protest against Brij Bhushan till June 15

A marathon meeting between top wrestlers, led by Bajrang Punia, and Sports Minister Anurag Thakur at his residence on Wednesday finally came to an end with the government requesting them to withdraw their protest till police complete its investigation by June 15. The government continued its effort to reach out to the wrestlers who have been protesting since January this year against outgoing WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

The meeting was called by Thakur to break the impasse. It is the second meeting between the government and protesting wrestlers, who met Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday night. The wrestlers have been protesting against Brij Bhushan, demanding his arrest for alleged sexual harassment of seven women grapplers.