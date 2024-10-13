Yaduveer Krishnadatta Wodeyar Performs Traditional Ayudha Puja at Mysore Palace

As part of the Mysore Dasara festivities, Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wodeyar offered puja on the ninth day of Navaratri to weapons, animals, and vehicles at the traditional Ayudha Puja rituals at the Mysore Palace today.The day’s festivities begin with a sacred Chandika homa, an intricate fire ritual conducted to honor Goddess Chandika followed by a series of traditional pujas.

Earlier, the weapons were cleaned near the Kodi Someshwara temple. Later, as per royal tradition, after the puja, the weapons were placed in the buggy and carried in a grand procession to the Bhuvaneshwari Temple within the palace grounds.Yaduveer will hold a private durbar tonight and participate in the Vijayadashami puja tomorrow. On this day, Yaduveer performs a special puja for the royal elephants, horses, and cows, decorating them with flowers and ceremonial ornaments. In the famous Jumbo Savari procession on Vijayadashami, where the palace's elephants remain the center of attraction, and decorate in colorful attires.