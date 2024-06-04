Yaduveer Wadiyar ahead on Mysuru-Kodagu LS seat

Bengaluru, June 4 BJP candidate Yaduveer Wadiyar is leading from the Mysuru-Kodagu Lok Sabha seat with 56,000 votes against the Congress candidate M Laxman, a close associate of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

The scion of the erstwhile royal family, Yaduveer, polled 2.27 lakh votes.

The result is crucial for CM Siddaramaiah as Mysuru is his native place.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor