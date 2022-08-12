Yamuna crosses danger mark in Delhi, LG cautions people

New Delhi, Aug 12 The level of water in the Yamuna river crossed the danger mark on Friday posing a risk to the people residing near it banks in the national capital.

Delhi Lt Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena appealed to the people of not to enter the river and also take precautions.

"Due to heavy rains in the catchment area of Yamuna, the water released from Hathni Kund is likely to reach Delhi this evening. The river may cross the danger mark. I appeal to Delhiites not to enter Yamuna and take precautions," he said.

He also said that the administration is taking necessary steps from the security point of view.

According to the flood control room, the water level at the Old Railway Bridge rose from 203.86 metres to 205.38 metres.

"The water level will likely be 205.60 m at Old Railway Bridge between 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. thereafter likely to rise," the Flood Control Department said in its update at 5 p.m.

The highest flood level at Old Railway Bridge was recorded in 1978 at 207.49 metres.

The department reported a peak discharge from the Tajewala or Hathnikund Barrage in Haryana's Yamuna Nagar at 1,95,905 cusecs during the last 24 hours. It issues the first danger warning at 1 lakh cusecs, 2nd at 3 lakh cusecs and the third and final warning at 5 lakh cusecs discharge.

According to the department, as many as 34 boats have been deployed for any untoward situation.

