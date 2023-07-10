Yamuna crosses danger mark in Delhi, Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj says govt on "alert"

New Delhi [India], July 10 : The Yamuna River in Delhi, which was flowing above warning level for hours, crossed the danger mark of 205.33 metres at 5 pm on Monday, the latest data from the flood control department said.

According to the flood bulletin, the water level at the Old Railway Bridge increased 205.4 metres at 5 pm on Monday.

The water level in Yamuna is rising continuously as Haryana released more water into the river from the Hathnikund barrage amid rains across northwest India including the national capital.

The Yamuna crossed the warning mark of 204.5 metres at 1 pm.

According to the Flood Control Department, around 2,15,677 cusecs water was discharged through the Hathnikund barrage at 3 pm.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said that the government is in alert mode and that is fully prepared to control the situation.

"Delhi government is on full alert. As the water will go above 206 metres, we will start shifting people, living on the banks. The process of taking them safely to the relief camp will be started. Earlier we were feeling that the water level would cross 205 meters on June 11, but it has crossed 205 meters today itself because more water is being released from Haryana," he told ANI.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that there is no flood threat in Delhi due to the rise in the water level of Yamuna, following two days of heavy rain in the national capital and adjoining areas.

He also urged all political parties to refrain from blame games stating that it was not the time to "point fingers" at each other.

"A flood-like situation unlikely to arise in Delhi. Government is prepared to deal with any situation," he said addressing a press conference here after a meeting to review the city's handling of the heavy rainfall.

Kejriwal said, "It is not the time to point fingers and single out anybody." He added that evacuation of people from low-lying areas around Yamuna will commence once the river breaches the 206-metre mark.

The IMD has issued an orange alert for today in the national capital.

Ahead of the review meeting today Delhi's Public Works Department (PWD) minister Atishi inspected the Yamuna river's water level.

The national capital recorded 153 mm of rainfall in 24 hours ending at 8:30 am on Sunday, the highest in a single day in July since 1982, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Several parts of northwest India witnessed a heavy spell of rain with Delhi shattering a 41-year record on Sunday, IMD said.

There were reports of house collapses, uprooting of trees and waterlogging in several residential colonies in the national capital over the last two days.

Waterlogging issues were also observed in diplomatic enclaves such as Chanakyapuri, Kaka Nagar, Bharti Nagar, and other prominent roads and colonies under the jurisdiction of the NDMC.

Further, according to the IMD, an interaction between a western disturbance and monsoonal winds is leading to an intense rainfall spell over northwest India, including Delhi, which experienced the season's first "very heavy" rainfall.

