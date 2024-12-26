Yamunanagar Firing: Two Dead, One Injured as Masked Gunmen Open Fire on 3 Youths Outside Gym in Haryana (VIDEO)

Two youths were killed and one was injured in a firing incident in the Kheri Lakha Singh village of Radaur, Yamunanagar, Haryana on Thursday morning. The incident was captured on CCTV, which shows three assailants opening fire.

According to reports, three youths were leaving the gym after a workout when masked bikers open fired 15 to 20 rounds at them. The attack occurred around 8:30 AM. Virendra Kumar from village Golani and Pankaj Kumar from Badaut in Uttar Pradesh were killed in the incident. Arjun from village Unhedi in Yamunanagar was critically injured and admitted to a private hospital.

Preliminary investigations suggest that four to five attackers were involved in the shooting. Yamunanagar Superintendent of Police Rajeev Deshwal visited the hospital to meet the injured youth and said that an investigation is underway.