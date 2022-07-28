YASAVI Entrance 2022 application process begins, check details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has posted applications for Young Achievers Scholarship Entrance Test 2022. Interested candidates can go to the official website yet.nta.ac.in. to apply. The last date of submission of the application form is August 26.

YASAVI 2022 entrance exam will be conducted on September 11, 2022. The exam will be for three hours and will be held in 78 cities across India.

Know how to apply