Yeshwant Pendharkar, Chairman of Vicco Laboratories, Dies at 85

Yeshwant Keshav Pendharkar, chairman and patriarch of Vicco Laboratories, died at his residence on Friday. He was 85. Pendharkar is survived by his wife Shubhada, sons Ajay and Deep, daughter Deepti, and grandchildren, along with a large extended

A Bachelor of Arts and Law, Pendharkar was also the legal cornerstone of Vicco Laboratories. His legal expertise played a pivotal role in the company's success in a nearly 30-year legal battle against the Central Excise Department. His guidance was instrumental in many legal decisions and arguments for the company. Pendharkar also served as a director of the company for a period.

He assumed the role of chairman following the death of his elder brother, Gajananrao Pendharkar, in 2015. Under his leadership, the company saw significant progress and growth, including receiving the prestigious "Brand of the Year 2023" award from a leading financial newspaper. The company also garnered numerous export-related accolades during his tenure.

Pendharkar was known in industry circles for his gentle and dignified personality. He was proficient in Sanskrit and enjoyed reading religious texts such as the Bhagavad Gita and the Ramayana. He had a photographic memory and could recite passages from the Ramayana.