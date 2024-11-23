Yatra politics: Delhi BJP plans march ahead of polls

New Delhi, Nov 23 Yatra politics in election-bound Delhi is set to peak with the BJP jumping onto the bandwagon and announcing a “Parivartan Yatra” to highlight the failures of the AAP government ahead of the Assembly polls in January-February, a leader said on Saturday.

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva announced that as a part of the election campaign for Delhi Assembly, the party will soon start a “Parivartan Yatra” that would highlight the “Election chargesheet” against the AAP government.

Corruption and uncontrolled pollution in the city under the AAP government are likely to feature prominently in the chargesheet, said Sachdeva.

Highlighting the BJP’s good performance in Maharashtra Assembly elections and UP bypolls, Sachdeva said, “As we go amongst the people of Delhi we find that they have made up their mind to give the city a double-engine government.”

The Delhi BJP has formed a 9-member committee to manage the “Parivartan Yatra” with former Delhi BJP President Satish Upadhyay as its convenor.

The Committee would also include Rajiv Babbar, Rekha Gupta, Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh, Jai Bhagwan Yadav, Satendra Chaudhary, Rajesh Goel, Kishan Sharma and Kaushal Mishra.

The BJP’s Yatra was announced a day after the AAP launched its citywide campaign called “Revdi pe Charcha”, to inform voters about the free services and other achievements of the AAP government.

AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal launched the 15-day campaign and highlighted how the AAP government utilised public money for six free services or “revadis” like free electricity, water, quality schools, quality hospitals and mohalla clinics, free bus travel for women, and pilgrimage for the elderly in Delhi.

Under the campaign, the AAP plans to hold 65,000 corner meetings to connect with voters and to inform them about the state government’s welfare schemes.

Earlier, the Delhi Congress launched on November 8 a month-long Delhi Nyay Yatra, emulating the 4,000-km Bharat Jodo Yatra of party leader Rahul Gandhi from Kanyakumari to Srinagar, to protect the Constitution and save democracy.

The third phase of the Congress Yatra is being held between November 22 and 27, from Badarpur to Dwarka. It would cover 16 Assembly segments. The fourth and the last phase from November 29 to December 4 from Hari Nagar to Timarpur, would cover 20 Assembly seats.

--IANS

