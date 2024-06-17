Yediyurappa appears before CID in POCSO case

Bengaluru, June 17 Former Chief Minister and BJP leader B.S. Yediyurappa on Monday appeared before the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in connection with a POCSO case lodged against him.

Speaking to reporters before appearing for the probe, Yediyurappa said he would attend the investigation and return. The team headed by CID Superintendent of Police (SP) Sara Fathima will grill Yediyurappa in the case.

Yediyurappa, who faced arrest in connection with the case, got temporary relief on Friday as the Karnataka High Court directed the police not to initiate the procedure against him.

The bench, headed by Justice Krishna S. Dixit, had directed Yediyurappa to appear before the court on Monday (June 17) without fail, as he had mentioned in his reply to the police.

A complaint was filed against Yediyurappa in March under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act. A woman alleged that her daughter was harassed when they went to the former CM's residence to seek help. The development led to a heated exchange of words between the BJP and Congress.

Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Pralhad Joshi lashed out at the Congress government in Karnataka, saying that it was targeting the former Chief Minister as the party was unable to digest defeat in the Lok Sabha election.

Taking to social media, Minister Joshi claimed that the state government, to hide its misrule, was conspiring against the 81-year-old leader by having a false case registered against him.

