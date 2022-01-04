Yellow alert issued for several districts of Himachal Pradesh for next 48 hours, says IMD

A Yellow Alert of 48 hours for rainfall has been issued in various districts of Himachal Pradesh due to a western disturbance, as per Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

The districts include Shimla, Chamba, Lahaul Spiti, Kullu, Shimla, Sirmaur and Mandi. There is also high probability of snowfall in these districts.

Surender Paul, head of IMD, Himachal Pradesh said while talking to , "A yellow alert of 48 hours has been issued in districts like Shimla, Chamba, Lahaul Spiti, Kullu, Shimla, Sirmaur and Mandi. There is also high probability that these districts receive heavy snowfall too."

He also said that during last 24 hours, districts like Lahaul-Spiti, Kullu, Kinnaur, Shimla, Sirmaur, Chamba & Mandi received light snowfall due to a western disturbance.

According to Paul, the western disturbance will continue for atleast 40 hours. Another Western disturbance will arrive around January 6 or 7.

"Consistent snowfall will occur in Himachal Pradesh, especially the middle and high-altitude areas during next 4-5 days," he added.

Paul said that minimum temperature in the state has declined by one to four degree celsius while Keylong had reported the lowest temperature of -4.0 degree celsius.

"Maximum temperatures will continue to fall in coming days, leading to more colder weather conditions," he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

