Yercaud Bus Accident: 4 Killed, 20 Injured After Bus Falls Into Gorge In Tamil Nadu (Watch)

A tragic incident unfolded in Yercaud, Tamil Nadu's Salem, on Tuesday evening, resulting in the loss of at least four lives and leaving twenty others critically injured. Officials report that a private bus, carrying 56 passengers and en route from Yercaud to Salem, plunged into a gorge. Police authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident.

While the bus reached the 13th hairpin bend, the driver lost control of the vehicle in the turning, and the vehicle hit the sidewall. Following the initial impact, the bus plunged into the gorge and came to rest at the 11th hairpin bend, officials further disclosed.

The injured were rushed to the hospital. "Yercaud police have filed a complaint and investigation is going on," the police officials added.

