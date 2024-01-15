Yet To Decide on Attending Ram Temple Event, Says BSP Chief Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Mayawati announced on Monday that she has been extended an invitation to attend the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22. Expressing gratitude for the invitation, Mayawati stated that a final decision on her attendance is pending due to conflicting party commitments and programs.

I have received the invitation for the 'Pran Pratishtha' (consecration ceremony) programme to be held on January 22 in Ayodhya. I have not taken any decision yet on attending the programme because right now I am very busy with my party's programmes, Mayawati said while replying to a question. Our party has no objection to whatever programme is going to be organised on January 22 regarding the Ayodhya Ram temple and we welcome it.

We welcome the invitation letter we have received for the 'Pran Pratishtha' programme. I have not yet decided whether to go there or not. Whatever decision will be taken in this regard, the media will be informed about it, Mayawati added.

BSP is a secular party and respects all religions. In the future, if any such programme is held regarding the Babri Masjid, our party will have no objection to that also, Mayawati said at a press conference organised here on her 68th birthday. In 2019, the Supreme Court in its verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit had cleared the way for the temple to be built at the disputed plot of land in Ayodhya where the mosque stood before its demolition.