Yoga Day: Yoga can help develop unity and love says Union Minister Jitendra Singh

Today, June 21 the world is celebrating Yoga day. On this auspicious day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the celebrations from Mysuru. The idea of Yoga Day was first proposed by the Prime Minister in 2014. Union Minister Jitendra Singh also extended the celebration by performing Yoga he said Yoga can help develop unity and love.



Mr Singh, along with MP Jugal Kishore Sharma and Inspector General of the Border Security Force (BSF) D K Boora, performed various asanas. Yoga has now become an integral part of a lot of people's lives. Like Bollywood celebrities, political leaders are also ardent believers in the magic of Yoga. On the occasion of World Yoga Day, many celebs and politicians step ahead on social media and showed their Yoga skills.

Annually International Yoga Day 2022 is celebrated on June 21 to educate people about Yoga's importance and the pivotal role it plays in leading towards a healthier lifestyle by rejuvenating our mind and body.