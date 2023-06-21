Yoga gaining popularity across the world: Mansukh Mandaviya

New Delhi [India], June 21 : Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday said that attraction of people towards yoga is increasing around the world.

The minister took part in a yoga programme at AIIMS in New Delhi on the International Day of Yoga.

"People's attraction towards yoga is increasing around the world. Yoga is practised everywhere in the world," he said.

Lok Sabha Speaker Shri Om Birla led 'Yog Abhyas' on the occasion of International Day of Yoga at Parliament House Complex.

Minister for State for Environment, Forest & Climate Change Ashwini Choubey joined IYD celebrations in Bihar's Buxar.

BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur performed yoga along with women, retired army men, children and youth at Bhopal's Atal Path.

Union Minister Amit Shah greeted people on the occasion of International Yoga Day and said practising yoga makes both mind and body healthy.

