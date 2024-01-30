Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev's Wax Figure Unveiled at Madame Tussauds Delhi

The wax figure of yoga guru Ramdev was unveiled at Madame Tussauds in Delhi on Tuesday, January 23, 2024. The statue depicts Ramdev in a yoga pose, showcasing his well-known association with the practice. This makes him the first Indian sanyasi (Hindu renunciate) to have a wax figure at Madame Tussauds New York, which is located in Times Square, Manhattan.According to reports, in 2018, Ramdev gave his photographs and measurements to the Madame Tussauds Wax Museum in London to a 20-member team to prepare his wax statue.

He also tweeted a series of photographs of himself at the museum, including a yoga pose of vrikshasan (standing on one leg), which is the current statue's pose as well.A 2018 report from the Times of India said that the yogi, after being hesitant initially, agreed to the idea "in the hope that the statue may arouse curiosity about yoga among international tourists”.Other Indians who have their wax figures at the New York Museum are Mahatma Gandhi, Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan, Kareena Kapoor, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif.

List of celebrities to be featured in the Madame Tussauds museum across the world

Prime Minister Narendra Modi - Madame Tussauds Museum, London

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan - Madame Tussauds museum, New York

Salman Khan - Madame Tussauds museum, New York

Amitabh Bachchan - Madame Tussauds museum, London, Hong Kong, Bangkok,

Singapore, Washington DC, San Francisco, New Delhi

Shah Rukh Khan - Madame Tussauds, London

S

achin Tendulkar - Madame Tussauds, London