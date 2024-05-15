Yogi Adityanath Death: Youth Arrested For Spreading Fake News On Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister

A youth has been arrested for sharing a false social media post of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's death. The police were quick to arrest the youth identified as Saqib. Saqib posted the status of CM Yogi's death and made it viral. Police have arrested accused Saqib, who is a resident of Gulab Nagar of the Qila police station area. It has been said in the FIR that Saqib Shamsi son of Mashkur Hussain is a resident of Mohalla Gulab Nagar, Bareilly. Saqib posted a picture of CM Yogi in his status, and wrote, "Yogiji passed away at 12.30 midnight."

On the political front, during his public address in Rae Bareli, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (who is contesting from the constituency). He said, "Only 'Ramdrohis' or Pakistanis are opposing Modi ji. I cannot understand what Rahul Gandhi's relationship with Pakistan is. He lives in India, seeks votes in Rae Bareli, and gets support from Pakistan.""A Pakistani minister was supporting the incident in which soldiers were martyred in Pulwama... now he has made a statement in support of the Congress candidate from Rae Bareli," Adityanath said while alleging that the voices from Pakistan and those of Ramdrohis have become similar.

Further, taking a dig at Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, who had called out PM Modi to know what he has done for Raebareli in the past 10 years, the Uttar Pradesh chief minister asked, "What has the Congress done in 65 years (of rule)?"Hitting out at the Congress and Samajwadi Party, he said, "They have a history of scams. These people are making big claims, but the truth is that during their time, people used to die of hunger, farmers used to commit suicide, and youth used to migrate."

