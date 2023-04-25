Yogi Adityanath gets death threat, case registered

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath received a death threat over a call. The call was made to toll-free number 112.A case has been registered against the caller, identified as Rihan and UP Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) has been alerted. Apart from the call, the caller even texted the social media desk of the UP Police.

The DP of the caller had a photo bearing the word Allah."Yogi cm ko mar du ga jald hi (will kill CM Yogi soon)," read the information shared by the state police.112 is the toll-free number issued by the Uttar Pradesh government to call up the police in the event of an emergency. Sources said officials in the Chief Minister’s security are trying to identify the caller who had sent the threat message.SHO, Sushant Golf City, Shailendra Giri said that the investigation is on and the miscreant will be nabbed soon.