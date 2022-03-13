Yogi Adityanath meets PM Modi in Delhi, likely to discuss new cabinet

Uttar Pradesh (UP) chief minister-designate Yogi Adityanath has reached 7-Lok Kalyan Marg to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and is likely to discuss the new Cabinet with him. The meeting comes just days after his thumping victory in the UP state Assembly polls.As per reports, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah and party General Secretary BL Santosh will also be attending the meeting. Earlier on Sunday, 13 March, Yogi Adityanath met Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and B L Santhosh.

Quoting sources, NDTV reported that the BJP leadership is considering fresh faces in the Cabinet and has prepared a basic list of probable deputy chief minister and ministers on the basis of qualification, caste, and regional equations. Keshav Prasad Maurya, an Other Backward Class (OBC) leader and also the state's deputy CM, lost from Sirathu in the elections. The BJP, which won 255 seats in the Assembly, created history in this crucial election by being a party that has been re-elected to power in the state for the first time in over three decades.