Yogi Adityanath pays tribute to former PM Chaudhary Charan Singh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday paid floral tribute to former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh on his death anniversary, in Lucknow.

"I pay my heartfelt tributes to Chaudhary Sahab. He always worked towards rural upliftment and welfare of farmers," Adityanath told the mediapersons in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh

"Chaudhary Charan Singh believed that the country's path to development is through the streets of villages and farms," he added.

Singh was a farmer leader, who played a key role in improving the lives of farmers by advocating and passing different bills for farmers' reforms.

Born in Uttar Pradesh's Noorpur, Chaudhary Charan Singh served as the 5th Prime Minister of India from July 28, 1979, to January 14, 1980. His efforts towards bettering the lives of farmers in the country won him the title 'champion of India's peasants'.

He was born on born on 23 December 1902 and died on 29 May 1987 at the age of 84.India observes National Farmers Day or Kisan Diwas on December 23 every year, commemorating his contributions towards the upliftment of farmers in the country.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor