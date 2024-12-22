Yogi Adityanath’s Cabinet to Meet in Prayagraj During Maha Kumbh 2025, Key Decisions Expected

The Yogi government will also hold a cabinet meeting during the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, next year. The Maha Kumbh will begin on January 13, 2025, and conclude on February 26. During this time, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, along with his cabinet ministers, will visit Prayagraj. CM Yogi and his ministers will first take a ritual bath at Sangam Ghat, the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers. Following the bath, they will attend the cabinet meeting.

This meeting will address several key issues related to the development of the state, which will be discussed and approved. According to ministers close to CM Yogi, discussions are already underway at the Chief Minister's Secretariat regarding the important topics to be presented to the cabinet. The date of the cabinet meeting and the specific issues to be addressed will be finalized soon.

This is not the first time a cabinet meeting will be held during the Kumbh. In 2019, CM Yogi also held a cabinet meeting during the Ardh Kumbh in Prayagraj (formerly Allahabad). Before this, CM Yogi had renamed Allahabad to Prayagraj. The first assembly session of the UP cabinet was held at the Raj Bhavan in Prayagraj in 1952. In 1963, the Raj Bhavan was converted into the Motilal Nehru Government Medical College.

It is believed that CM Yogi will emphasize the Hindutva agenda during this second cabinet meeting in Prayagraj. The decisions made will be communicated globally, highlighting the significance of the Kumbh for both political and cultural reasons. Historically, around 1,400 years ago, Emperor Harshvardhan resided on the banks of the Sangam during the Kumbh, rather than in his capital of Kannauj, and governed from there.

Although CM Yogi and his cabinet will not stay in the Kumbh area for long, it is expected that they will announce more than half a dozen important decisions during the meeting. These decisions are intended to foster the development of Uttar Pradesh and safeguard the interests of its people.