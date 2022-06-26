Yogi Adityanath’s helicopter makes emergency landing in Varanasi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's helicopter made an emergency landing in Varanasi this morning following a bird hit right after the take-off, officials have said.The Chief Minister returned to the circuit house after the incident and later travelled to Lucknow by a state-run plane.

Officials said that a bird hit the window of the Lucknow-bound helicopter after it took off from the airport. Subsequently, the pilot requested an emergency landing and the chopper landed back safely at Varanasi's Police Lines Ground.There has been no report of any injury, they added."A bird hit the Chief Minister's helicopter after it took off from here (Varanasi) for Lucknow, after which it had to land here," District Magistrate Kaushalraj Sharma said.Yogi Adityanath, who came to Varanasi on Saturday, visited the Kashi Vishwanath temple in the city and also held a review meeting, officials said.